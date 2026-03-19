The Boston Red Sox most recently won the World Series in 2018. Fall Classics have not been rare for the ball club since breaking their 86-year drought in 2004, as the team won four total World Series championships between the 2000's and 2010's decades. The Sox have yet to accomplish the feat in the 2020's decade, but that may change in 2026.

Despite losing Alex Bregman in free agency to the Chicago Cubs, the Red Sox had a productive offseason. Ranger Suarez, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were among their offseason additions. Boston is still being overlooked for the most part when it comes to 2026 World Series predictions, but this team has what it takes to make a legitimate Fall Classic push.

Starting pitching will lead the way

The Red Sox suddenly have one of the most talented and deepest pitching rotations in all of MLB.

Garrett Crochet is a true ace. He's a Cy Young-caliber starter.

The Suarez signing gives Boston one of the best No. 2 starting pitchers in MLB. The move will be a difference-maker for Boston.

Sonny Gray has endured a difficult spring training, but he is still a reliable veteran. Brayan Bello has become a pitcher who can make a significant impact as well. Meanwhile, Johan Oviedo could be the No. 5 starter, but prospects Payton Tolle and Connelly Early may receive big league promotions at some point in 2026. Patrick Sandoval and Kutter Crawford are other rotation candidates, highlighting the starting pitching depth on the roster.

How about the bullpen?

Aroldis Chapman just continues to find success at the MLB level. The Red Sox closer pitched to a 1.17 ERA last year and recorded 32 saves.

Garrett Whitlock and Greg Weissert are among the other impressive bullpen arms on the roster. Justin Slaten and Danny Coulombe are also impactful relievers. The Sox could end up with three left-handers in the bullpen with Chapman, Coulombe and potentially Jovani Moran.

The bullpen should provide positive value this season.

The Roman Anthony show

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The Red Sox's offense is going to produce at Fenway Park. Everyone knows Roman Anthony's name now following the World Baseball Classic, but Sox fans found out how talented he is last year.

Anthony finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .292/.396/.463. He only played in 71 games but still hit eight home runs and 18 doubles. The 21-year-old's official breakout season could end up coming to fruition in 2026.

As mentioned, the Sox added Willson Contreras to the lineup. He will likely hit cleanup behind Anthony, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran. Boston's top four hitters are all All-Star caliber players.

Guys such as Wilyer Abreu, Caleb Durbin and Ceddanne Rafaela are impactful as well. Marcelo Mayer may also end up on the big league squad this year. Meanwhile, Boston has valuable depth with players such as Masataka Yoshida and Isiah Kiner-Falefa potentially coming off the bench.

Red Sox's World Series outlook

Yes, I know the Los Angeles Dodgers exist and they feature a far more talented squad than the ball club that lost to the Red Sox in the '18 Fall Classic. However, once the World Series begins, anything can happen.

Boston simply needs to find a way to reach the World Series.

The American League is in an interesting position. There are a number of teams that could compete for a Fall Classic appearance, but there are not any ball clubs that stand out as true favorites.

Sure, the Toronto Blue Jays won the AL last year, but they lost Bo Bichette in free agency. The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles should be contenders, but they don't feature jaw-dropping rosters. The American League Central has a few sneaky contenders, while the AL West's best team is the Seattle Mariners.

The Dodgers are the clear favorites in the National League, but the American League is open for the most part. The Red Sox have as good a chance as any to reach the World Series. And their starting pitching will be the secret to upsetting the Dodgers in a potential series.