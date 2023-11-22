Cavs star Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game vs. the Miami Heat due to an ongoing hamstring injury.

Donovan Mitchell has missed the last three games for the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right hamstring injury. While there has been no clear timetable given for his return, the Cavs are being cautious with their superstar guard, making sure he is fully recovered before stepping back out on the court.

As a result, Cleveland has made a decision on Mitchell's status. Initially listed as questionable for the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat, the Cavs have ruled Mitchell out for Wednesday night's game, according to the team's official injury report.

Mitchell has not played since last Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers, a game he recorded 34 points in and the Cavs won by 14 points.

Without their star guard in the lineup, Cleveland has turned to Darius Garland and Max Strus, both of which have stepped up in a big way. Garland, who was named an All-Star during the 2021-22 season, has averaged 28.6 points and 5.7 assists per game over the Cavs' last three games without Mitchell in the lineup. Capable of taking over any game he plays in, Garland has been one of the main factors behind Cleveland's current four-game win streak.

Recently playing the Philadelphia 76ers without in one of the league's in-season tournament games on Tuesday night, Garland registered a season-high 32 points in a 122-119 overtime victory for the Cavs.

In order for the Cavs to once again finish with one of the better records in the Eastern Conference, they are going to need Mitchell healthy and available. He is their go-to scorer in big moments and is the leader of their offense.

So far this season, Mitchell has played in a total of ten games, averaging 29.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the floor and 39.3 percent from three-point range. With the Cavs owning more depth than they did a season ago, they could truly contend for the top spot in the conference with Mitchell healthy.

Following Cleveland's game on Wednesday night against the Heat, the Cavs will not play again until Saturday night when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town. This will be Mitchell's next chance to possibly return from his ongoing hamstring issue.