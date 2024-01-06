Donovan Mitchell is confident about the Cavs...

Even without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley available, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Currently 6-3 after the news broke that they'd be without Garland and Mobley until a few weeks into 2024, the Cavs are also boasting the fifth-best offense in the NBA. Much of it can be attributed to the All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen standing up for Cleveland. Moreover, when the team's stars are playing right, it's infectious to everyone else on the roster, leading to a total team effort most nights for the Cavs, who currently leads the NBA in total passes per game.

While the vibes are, in fact, immaculate for Cleveland right now, there's an elephant in the room that might throw off the groove. The Cavs have embraced this new offensive style after learning they'd be without Garland and Mobley for a while. So, when the team eventually gets their two stars back, will the good times end with it? Or will Garland and Mobley, who are accustomed to how things used to be, as one LeBron James once said, learn to fit in rather than fit out?

Well, if you were to ask Mitchell, there's no concern whatsoever for Cleveland and, if there is anything, it's just outside noise.

“I think with these guys being out for a few weeks, it's given other guys an opportunity to show what they have,” Donovan Mitchell shared. “And now it's like, cool. If DG's in foul trouble or I'm in foul trouble, we have no problem putting in Craig or Sam understanding that things are going to continue to flow.

“Also, when those two guys come back, they'll have no trouble being part of the flow either. I think that's what makes those two guys such special talents because they have an understanding of coming in and just keeping things rolling.

“Obviously, the spacing will be a little different when we have two bigs out there. But, outside of that, I think the rhythm is going to continue moving. It's definitely sustainable.”

When asked about it before their home clash against the Washington Wizards, Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff expressed similar sentiments. Bickerstaff said that while Cleveland will have different sets and personnel out on the floor once Garland and Mobley are back in the fold, the objective is and always will be to keep moving the rock, feeding the hot hand. More than anything, in Bickerstaff's eyes, considering how selfless Garland and Mobley are when it comes to moving the basketball, it'll be a seamless fit when the team is finally healthy again.

“The offense doesn't have to change,” said Bickerstaff. “This wasn't going to be an easy transition. It was going to take time and I think we've seen that. But, that doesn't mean sharing the game has to stop. Darius and Evan are two extremely selfless players and are two guys that love to pass. So, I think they'll come right back and fit right in.”

Heading into this season, the feeling always was that Cleveland would become more offensive-focused rather than just leaning on their defense with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the way. While the Cavs haven't been flawless on defense in the last nine games without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, the team is starting to show signs of how they can become one of the NBA's more complete teams. When Mobley is back out there, the defense will have an easier time meeting the offense at the summit and, in turn, will make Cleveland a tough matchup any night.