Make Donovan Mitchell an All-Star starter!

With a little over a month until NBA All-Star 2024 takes over Indianapolis, the first round of fan voting results are in, and the results from the first round of voting for the Cleveland Cavaliers are disappointing, considering their roster is star-studded. Only Cavs star Donovan Mitchell, who received 624,819 fan votes, cracked the top ten and didn't even have enough to be considered an All-Star starter.

In front of Mitchell are Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (873,979 votes), Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard (955,751), and Indianapolis's own Tyrese Haliburton (1,380,975 votes). While it makes sense that Pacers fans are rooting for their hometown superstar in Haliburton, the fact that Mitchell is so far behind either Young or Lillard is a little hard to comprehend.

While fan votes don't carry all the weight for All-Star voting, they do play a factor in who is or isn't named a starter for the All-Star Team in either conference, with 50% of fan votes counting toward the final total. After all votes are tallied, players will be ranked in each conference by position (guard and frontcourt) within the three voting groups – fan votes, player votes, and media votes.

Each player’s score will be calculated by averaging his weighted rank from the fan votes, the player votes, and the media votes. The two guards and three frontcourt players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Fan voting will serve as the tiebreaker for players in a position group with the same score.

Sure, Lillard and the Bucks are 1-0 against Mitchell and the Cavs this season. But Mitchell outplayed Lillard in the lone meeting between both teams this season, finishing the game with 34 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Lillard, meanwhile, only had 31 points, two rebounds, and four assists in the contest, leaving superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo to do all the heavy lifting.

Against Young and the Hawks, meanwhile, Mitchell and the Cavs are 2-0 against Atlanta this year. To the surprise of none, Mitchell outplayed Young in both contests, averaging 31.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 38.0 minutes per game. Young, meanwhile, has only averaged 24.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 10.0 assists in 35.3 minutes per contest and was a constant defensive liability for Cleveland and Mitchell to exploit.

It also goes without saying that Mitchell has been decimating opponents without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, his two biggest co-stars, for the better part of the season. Mitchell leads Cleveland in scoring (27.7 points per game) is second in assists (5.6 per game), third in rebounds (5.6 per game), and, most impressively of all, has guided the Cavs to a 19-17 record to start the year. While it's still a far cry from where Lillard and Milwaukee are, that record puts Cleveland firmly ahead of the tenth-place Hawks, who are below .500.

Being named an NBA All-Star starter is a celebration of a player winning and being one of the reasons why your team keeps winning. Clearly, Mitchell has more than enough to make an argument over Young, and while Lillard is stellar for the Bucks, he was outplayed by Mitchell and the Cavs. The next round of voting will be coming soon, and hopefully, fans come to their senses.

Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January, with January 4 marking the first return on results. TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 25 during TNT NBA Tip-Off presented by CarMax, and TNT will also announce the reserves, as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Feb. 1 during TNT NBA Tip-Off.