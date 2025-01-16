The Cleveland Cavaliers made a strong comeback following their recent defeat, securing a 127-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers on the road at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers had halted the Cavs' 12-game winning streak just days earlier. In this rematch, the roles were reversed. The Cavs avenged that earlier loss in this win, ending the Pacers' six-game winning streak. Yet, this game represented more than just a rebound for Cleveland — it served as a powerful reminder of superstar Donovan Mitchell's status as one of the elite players in the NBA.

Appearing revitalized, Mitchell ignited the Cavs' offense by scoring 12 of Cleveland's first 18 points. He dazzled in the opening quarter, racking up a remarkable 19 points—his highest-scoring total for the first quarter this season. Notably, this impressive performance equaled the total points he had managed during the game in the loss that snapped the Cavs' winning streak. So, heading into this matchup on the road, Mitchell clearly had hate in his heart and revenge on his mind.

“The way we lost just wasn’t us. It wasn’t who we were. Wasn’t who I am,” Mitchell said of his aggressive mindset. “I feel like a playoff game. If you lose one there, you’ve got to take one back to their crib. I feel like, for me, just kind of set that tone. It's not necessarily all going to be like tonight. I always tell you it’s not always going to be 35 or whatever it is. But just trying to be aggressive early and make the right play.”

Mitchell has embraced a slightly different role this season. He has willingly stepped back, focusing on elevating and empowering his younger teammates, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

As a result, Mitchell’s statistical performance has declined; he entered the matchup against the Pacers with his lowest scoring average and fewest shot attempts since his rookie season. His struggle to break the 20-point barrier in the first four games of January was concerning. However, against Indiana, Mitchell delivered a powerful reminder of his scoring prowess and individual brilliance, proving that he can still light up the scoreboard.

“This year is different. It calls for so many different things,” Mitchell said. “I feel like the easy way could just be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m going to go out there and do this or that.’ But I’m doing what’s asked of me and not really worrying about the perception of it. We’re winning at a high level. I think the one thing that’s going to remain the same is the aggression. There are going to be nights like this and there are going to be nights where I continue to just lead in different ways. It may not be the way everybody’s used to me doing it. But we’re winning. We’re the best record league, so clearly it’s working.”

Mitchell concluded the game with an impressive total of 35 points, shooting 12 of 23 from the field and hitting 3 of 9 from beyond the arc. This marks his first 30-point performance since the Cavs won on the road against the Denver Nuggets. It's only the second time he has reached this scoring milestone in the last five weeks. So, while he's still having a quiet season, Mitchell clearly can score like this within him. Hopefully, he'll save the best for last when the Cavs make a deep playoff run later this season.