Currently on a three-game winning streak and still traveling on a lengthy Eastern Conference road trip, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be without a few key faces when they head to the Magic Kingdom to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday. The Cavs will be without Emoni Bates (NBA G League Assignment), Ty Jerome (ankle), Caris LeVert (knee) and Ricky Rubio (personal).

As always, Rubio's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Cleveland is giving Rubio as much time as possible to prioritize and focus on his mental well-being. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't played since Cleveland's home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and there's no sign when he'll return to the floor.

LeVert is still sidelined with the knee injury that kept him out of Cleveland's last three games against the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat, and at home against the Magic. Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said LeVert is traveling with the team on this multi-game road trip, hopeful the veteran guard could play at some point as long as he feels 100%. While it won't happen against Miami, there are still opportunities for LeVert to get back on the floor against the Boston Celtics.

The biggest surprise on Cleveland's injury report heading into their second matchup on this road trip is that star big man Evan Mobley, with a sore left knee, will remain sidelined in Orlando. Without Mobley, the Cavs change completely on defense and could be exploited if All-Star center Jarrett Allen gets overwhelmed with manning the middle by himself. Thankfully, they were fine in Miami without Mobley, but every game is totally different and could set the tone for Cleveland on defense.

This will be the second game in a row and the second game overall Mobley will miss for the Cavs this season. Dean Wade should slide into the starting lineup as the team’s power forward. Georges Niang and Tristan Thompson will likely also see a few extra minutes, with Thompson playing the center minutes whenever Allen rests on the bench.

On the Magic's side of things, they're even more banged up than the Cavs. Orlando will be without Wendell Carter Jr. (finger), Markelle Fultz (knee), Kevin Harris (coach's decision) and Trevelin Queen (G League assignment). Meanwhile, Jonathan Isaac (ankle) and Jalen Suggs (ankle) are considered game-time decisions.

Isaac was deemed available for a contest against the Nets on Dec. 2 after tweaking his ankle a day earlier. However, he never saw any playing time during that matchup and was ruled out for Orlando's next two contests. Isaac has a chance to return on Monday, but the Magic will presumably be cautious with the oft-injured forward.

Suggs, meanwhile, left Wednesday's loss in Cleveland after just nine minutes and was ruled out for Friday's matchup versus the Detroit Pistons. He'll have a chance to return Monday, but if he's sidelined again, Gary Harris should draw another start while Cole Anthony handles increased usage off the bench.

Regardless of whether Isaac and Suggs are available, Cleveland will have a tough challenge ahead of them without Mobley and LeVert. While the Cavs are 7-3 on the road, 7-3 in their last ten games and are on a three-game winning streak, the Magic are 10-2 within the friendly confines of the Amway Center this season. Cleveland will need all hands on deck and replicate the performance they had less than a week ago when the last faced Orlando in order to lock up the win.