The Los Angeles Clippers will head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the RocketMortgage Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers destroyed the Boston Celtics 115-95 at the TD Garden. Significantly, it was only the second time the Celtics have lost at the TD Garden this season. It was a good start, as they led 55-39 at halftime. Ultimately, Kawhi Leonard led the way with 26 points. Paul George had 17 points. Likewise, Terrance Mann added 14 points. The Clips won despite James Harden struggling, scoring only nine points while going 2 for 11.

That is because they had good performances from Amir Coffey, who had 10 points, and Daniel Theis, who had 18. Overall, the Clippers shot 44.1 percent from the field, including 25 percent from the triples. But the defense was stout, holding the Celtics to 36 percent from the field. The Clippers won the board battle 58-52. Additionally, they had eight steals.

The Cavaliers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 112-100 on Friday. At first, they trailed 57-45 at halftime. But the Cavs rallied in the second half and had a good fourth quarter. Significantly, Donovan Mitchell led the way with 32 points. Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 14 rebounds. Also, Max Strus added 11 points. Caris LeVert was on the bench and added 12 points. Overall, the Cavs shot 41.3 percent from the field, including 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers also shot 71 percent from the charity stripe. Furthermore, they had seven steals, which helped cause 18 turnovers. They also held the Bucks to 40.2 percent shooting, including 38.2 percent from the triples.

The Cavs lead the head-to-head series 77-59. Ultimately, they split last season. The Clippers are 7-3 over the past 10 games in the series. Moreover, they are 3-2 at RocketMortgage Fieldhouse.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Cavaliers Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -162

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Cavaliers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers are on fire right now, having gone 22-4 since December 1. Now, they will try and take down a team that beat them 122-99 last season in this building. But the Clippers come into this game 25-19 against the spread. Also, they are 11-10 against the spread on the road. The Clippers are also 9-3 overall against nonconference teams. Moreover, they are 7-5 against the spread against nonconference teams.

Leonard makes this team go. So far, he is averaging 23.5 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from the triples. George is the next guy to go to. At the moment, he is averaging 23.3 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Russell Westbrook is averaging 11.5 points per game. Yet, he only managed four points against the Celtics. Harden is averaging 17.2 points with the Clippers. However, he had a bad game on Saturday and is looking to bounce back. The bench was amazing, scoring 41 points.

The Clippers will cover the spread if they can continue to get production from their entire team. Then, the defense needs to make things for Mitchell.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers come into this game with a 23-18-1 mark against the spread. Furthermore, the Cavs are 11-10 against the spread at home. The Cavaliers are also 8-6 overall against nonconference teams. Likewise, they are 7-7 against the spread against nonconference teams. The Cavs are also 7-2 when they have a rest advantage.

Mitchell is the best player on the Cavs, averaging 27.7 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field. Therefore, look for the Cavaliers to continue to rely heavily on him. The Cavs are still without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. But it won't be long before they come back. For now, the Cavs have to rely on what they have. LeVert is averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 42 percent, and the Cavs used him off the bench on Friday. Meanwhile, Allen has remained stout, averaging 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game while shooting 64.9 percent from the field. Strus is averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can find a way to get the early lead. Then, they need to stop Leonard.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

If the Cavaliers were in full health, they would probably be the easy pick here. But they still don't have their full team. Also, the Clippers are the hottest team in the association. But everyone also thought the Celtics would stomp the Clippers. Remember that the Cavs also have a rest advantage. I could see the Clippers still winning. But they won't destroy the Cavaliers.

Final Clippers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +3.5 (-110)