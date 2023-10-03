Koby Altman has revealed his feelings about the recent incident which saw him arrested in mid-September, after he was pulled over for a traffic violation and subsequently failed a sobriety test. He hadn't previously commented publicly about the incident, but on Monday's media day he broke his silence.

“I feel awful about the distraction that this incident has caused our organization and team,” Altman said. “I've had several conversations across the building with players, coaches and ownership on down and have expressed that same sentiment to them as well.”

In the initial wake of the incident the Cavaliers released a statement simply stating that they were in the process of gathering further information, but after body cam footage was released which showed Altman telling officers that he is the Cavaliers' president, and his court case, they went a little harder.

The second of their statements said, “We hold our team members to a high standard of conduct and expect leaders at every level of our organization to represent the Cavaliers with integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

While undoubtedly a blemish on his reputation, Altman has been a valued member of the Cavaliers for a long time, having initially joined the team in 2012, before becoming general manager in 2017. And despite the hiccup, he's certainly not going anywhere anytime soon – earlier this year, the team signed the man who is now recognized as their President of Basketball Operations to an extension which is set to see him remain with the team until the 2027-28 season.