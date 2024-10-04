For the better part of his NBA career, NBA offenses have been a little awkward for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro. This played a part in Okoro's quiet free agency. Although Okoro is the Cavs' best perimeter defender, his offensive warts gave teams with cap space pause. Okoro admitted at media day that, for a moment, he considered taking Cleveland’s one-year qualifying offer, playing the season on a prove-it deal, and becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025. So, why did he sign a three-year, $38 million extension with the Cavs instead? Well, a new opportunity under new head coach Kenny Atkinson could lead to more for Okoro.

“It’s a new coaching staff and it’s a new system. It’s a lot of unknowns coming into a one-year deal at that time,” Okoro explained. “In my head I was like, ‘Nah, I think Cleveland wants me and I want to be here.’ I wanted to be here.”

Early into training camp, during a scrimmage, Okoro devised a defensive stop against star guard Donovan Mitchell and drained a corner triple to seal the victory. That highlight play has garnered praise from all his teammates when asked about Okoro. But, to Atkinson, it just reinforced a belief he and his coaching staff have been rolling with.

The Cavs needed to diversify Okoro on offense.

“I do think we need to diversify his game,” Atkinson said after practice on Wednesday. “We can use him as a cutter more, slasher, and in offensive rebounding. I think those are areas we can raise his game.”

What Kenny Atkinson has planned for Isaac Okoro in the Cavs' offense

Increasing cuts to the basket has been emphasized for a few years. Okoro was a successful slasher last season for Cleveland. When the Cavs had Okoro cut toward the basket, they scored 71.4% of the time last season. Unfortunately, Cleveland ran less than one play per game, which resulted in Okoro attacking the cup last year. So, Atkinson realizes that finding more ways to get Okoro clean looks at the rim is one way to unlock him on offense. However, the new Cleveland head coach also has other things in mind for Okoro.

Atkinson also mentioned the desire to dabble with Okoro as a screener in the pick-and-roll, getting him the ball in the pocket and allowing him to use his size and deft finishing to attack the rim and score or become a secondary playmaker. He's also encouraged Okoro to crash the glass more, helping the Cavs get second-chance opportunities on offense.

Offensive rebounding has been an emphasis for the Cavs across the board. However, the rebounding idea is new for Okoro. In the past, the Cavs have preferred to have him back on defense before the rebound is secured to limit opponents in transition. That's why Okoro has averaged less than one offensive rebound per game. Either way, it would be a way to take advantage of his defenders when they leave to help.

Atkinson has a lot planned for Okoro on offense this season. Although Cleveland is still early into training camp, it's left the defensive stalwart excited.

“To win, you’ve got to find a role and be great in that role, and that’s what I had to do,” Okoro explained. “I already know Kenny has told me he likes more movement, more cutting, not just being one dimensional, standing in the corner shooting 3s, but just being more a part of the offense moving around. I feel like that fits my game well.”