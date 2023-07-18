The Cleveland Cavaliers completed their spotless run through the NBA Summer League with a 20-point blowout of the Houston Rockets, and earned some incredible championship rings in the process.

The Cavs went 6-0 in the Las Vegas summer season over the past two weeks, and won many of their games with authority. There were several blowouts and a few close calls, where they ultimately prevailed as the top young unit. For their efforts, they were awarded with some shiny bling courtesy of the NBA.

A look at the rings that the Cleveland Cavaliers are receiving after winning the Summer League Championship 💍pic.twitter.com/GofytW7BRq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 18, 2023

Isaiah Mobley led the way for the Cavaliers squad, fresh off his rookie year where he did not see much time. Mobley only had 11 appearances and averaged seven minutes a game. He spent most of the year with their G league affiliate, where he dominated with 21.5 ppg and 8.7 rebounds.

He showed the skills he'd been developing in his Summer League performances, as he looks to earn additional time on the Cavs with his younger brother Evan. The latter was drafted third overall a year ahead of him, and has been a staple of the Cavs defensive prowess along with Jarett Allen.

The Cavs will look to take this momentum into the 2023-24 season as they try and avenge their first round loss in the NBA playoffs. They had a strong regular season before succumbing to the New York Knicks in five games, and will look to some of their younger starts developing to overcome that hump next time around.