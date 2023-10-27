After a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets to start the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have to feel good about their chances when they open up home court against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Max Strus was the game's hero, and it became clear that the three-point marksman would be key to unlocking Cleveland's offense on a nightly basis.

If it weren't for Strus, Donovan Mitchell wouldn't have been able to hit the game-winning shot for the Cavs and help Cleveland secure its first road season-opening win in 23 years. So, again, the Cavs have to feel good about themselves heading into a homestand back-to-back.

But, there is still a dark cloud hanging through all the sunshine and it isn't just typical fall weather in Cleveland.

Jarrett Allen, who has missed all of preseason and the season-opening win for the Cavs, is still not guaranteed to play. While Cleveland spent their practice leading up to the home opener breaking down and analyzing film, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was non-committal to answering whether or not Allen was ready to play yet.

Well, considering that Allen is officially listed out against Oklahoma City, it's safe to assume he'll also remain away from action in the following game against the Indiana Pacers. Bickerstaff has repeatedly said that for Allen to play, he has to go through an entire practice to show that it's safe to return to the floor. Since suffering the injury, Allen has been unable to practice, limited to mostly off-court activity. However, to ramp up ahead of the regular season, Allen recently returned to individual, non-contact on-court workouts.

“It’s too difficult and too dangerous to not allow him the time,” Bickerstaff said when asked about Allen returning.

Allen's Ailment

Allen, 25, has averaged 14.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in three seasons for Cleveland. In a three-team trade, the affable center was acquired in 2021 from the Nets. Allen anchors Cleveland's defense, and his loss has created a major void on the interior. The Cavs addressed their need for front-line depth in the offseason by acquiring center Damian Jones — a move that went under the radar — and re-signing free agent Tristan Thompson, who spent nine seasons with Cleveland and was on the club's 2016 NBA title squad.

The silver lining to Allen likely missing both games for the Cavs against the Thunder and Pacers is they have some time off afterward. Once things wrap against Indiana, Cleveland won't play again until Halloween night against the dreaded New York Knicks on ESPN. In that span, the Cavs will likely practice again, and it could be an opportunity for Allen to finally show Bickerstaff and the coaching staff that he's healthy enough to play.

Thankfully, Bickerstaff confirmed that Allen has had no setbacks or concerns following the reevaluation of Allen’s injured ankle, so that’s a good sign. If he can go against New York, it'll likely be in limited runs since Allen probably isn't in shape to handle everything Cleveland typically expects from him.

Considering that Allen last played for the Cavs against the Knicks and was bullied on the boards by Mitchell Robinson, it would be one dramatic way to make a return. But, considering how important Allen is for Cleveland's on-court success, they need him sooner rather than later to play so that they can become the elite two-way unit they project to be on paper.