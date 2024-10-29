The New York Knicks’ trade for Karl-Anthony Towns sent shock waves through the NBA world on the eve of training camp. After finishing the 2023-24 season with the second best record in the Eastern Conference, many felt the trade could vault the Knicks into title contender status. Count Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson as one of the believers.

Ahead of the Cavs game against the Knicks on Monday, Kenny Atkinson revealed his first thoughts when he heard about the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks, as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

“As soon as I saw that, I said they’re championship contenders,” Atkinson said.

A season ago, the Knicks finished with a record of 50-32 and in second place in the East. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first round of playoffs before falling to the Indiana Pacers in seven games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Towns trade cost the Knicks, Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Randle was unavailable for the Knicks during their playoff run due to injury, but DiVincenzo was one of their most dependable role players last season.

But with Towns in the fold, many expected the Knicks to continue to their ascent in the Eastern Conference.

How has Karl-Anthony Towns fit with Knicks?



In the early goings of the regular season, the Knicks are 1-1 so far. They lost their season opener against the Boston Celtics while defeating the Pacers in their home opener.

Karl-Anthony Towns has slotted in as the team’s starting center and has played 28 minutes per game. He’s currently averaging 16.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 75 percent shooting from the three-point line and 90.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Knicks’ win against the Pacers, Towns finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds. It’s incredibly early in the season, but overall it seems like Towns is trending in the right direction for the Knicks. They need him to be a consistent complimentary star alongside Jalen Brunson.

Towns arrivals in New York also reunites him with Tom Thibodeau whom he played for in Minnesota. A versatile big man, Towns’ skill-set certainly seems to help raise the Knicks’ ceiling.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Towns has blossomed into a four-time All-Star and was a franchise cornerstone in Minnesota. He has three years left on his contract including this season, until he has a potential player opt out for the 2027-28 season.