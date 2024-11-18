Despite the undefeated start to the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been dealing with a rash of injuries to their roleplayers. The latest blow the Cavs have been dealt is to sharpshooter Sam Merrill, who has missed three consecutive games due to a nagging left ankle injury.

Merrill has been Cleveland's best three-point shooting threat off the bench throughout their undefeated start. So, although the Cavs have remained undefeated without Merrill, they'd love to have his perimeter shooting back. Thankfully, according to Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs might not have to wait much longer.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Atkinson said before Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets when asked about Merrill's status. “He’s still a little sore. But again, I don’t see this as a long-term thing. But he’s just trying to get the ankle right.”

Based on Atkinson's comments, Merrill would likely be available if the Cavs were in the playoffs. However, Cleveland's schedule has been condensed to start the season, and they cannot afford to run their players into the ground. It's why the Cavs rested Donovan Mitchell against the Hornets. So, although Cleveland would love to have Merrill available, being cautious is better for long-term success.

Who has stepped up for the Cavs with Sam Merrill sidelined?

While Merrill has been sidelined for Cleveland's last three games, Atkinson has asked other players to step up. As it's been all season for the Cavs, it's hard to single out who has stepped up the most. In their win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro were the standout three-point shooters. Against the Bulls, meanwhile, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang were bombs away from the perimeter.

“We have great depth,” Atkinson said. “I’m not sure every team can do this. We're lucky. We have great depth. It’s been proven so far. And [this is] another opportunity for some different guys to play tonight and maybe guys that don’t play as much.”

Against the Hornets, the Cavs saw Evan Mobley and Ty Jerome lead the three-point attack. It's been a collective effort from everyone in Cleveland's three-point attack. So, while the Cavs would love to have Merrill participate in it, Cleveland is doing alright without their sharpshooter for now.

What will Cleveland get on offense when Sam Merrill returns?

Merrill's next chance to play for the Cavs is when they face the Boston Celtics on the road. Although Cleveland has remained undefeated, they'll need all hands on deck to knock out the defending NBA Champions. So, while it's unknown if Merrill will be back when the Cavs face the Celtics, he would significantly boost Cleveland's offense.

Despite missing three games, Merril has taken the third-most three-pointers on the Cavs. Moreover, before Cleveland faced Charlotte, Merrill made the third-most as well, further stressing his importance to the Cavs' three-point attack.

Those numbers are noteworthy since Cleveland is hyper-efficient from the perimeter, making the fourth most in the NBA. Thankfully, based on Atkinson's comments, Merrill should be back sooner rather than later. While it might not be against the Celtics, where the Cavs hope to start the year 16-0, Cleveland will be even more lethal on offense when Merrill returns.