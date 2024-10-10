Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus exited the Cavs’ first preseason game with a hip injury and did not return. The next day, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson somewhat cleared the air on Strus’ injury status. While Strus did not participate in the team’s practice on Wednesday, Atkinson wouldn't firmly say if Strus would suit up in Cleveland’s next preseason game versus the Indiana Pacers. Luckily for the Cavs, he appeared to avoid anything serious.

Even with a “day-to-day” designation for Strus, it could still cause him to miss some time during the preseason. Strus played a vital role for Cleveland last season, starting 70 games in the regular season and all 12 postseason games. Last season, Strus was one of Cleveland's most crucial three-point shooting threats. He was second in three-pointers made, just behind Donovan Mitchell. Strus's 168 three-point baskets accounted for roughly 15.2% of the Cavs' three-pointers. Behind him last year was Georges Niang, whose 149 made perimeter attempts accounted only for 13.4% of Cleveland's total three-pointers.

However, he must be at full strength whenever he plays for the Cavs. That means that Cleveland might want to sit Strus against Indiana as a precaution. There is logic behind sitting Strus beyond that game, considering there isn’t much to play for in the preseason. Hip injuries can be tricky, especially if Strus suffered a bruise from an inadvertent elbow. So, with Strus designated as day-to-day going forward, he might be shut down for the remainder of Cleveland's preseason.

Why Max Strus is so essential for the Cavs' success

Against the Bulls, the Cavs made a concerted effort to force Chicago's defense to react to Cleveland's offensive attack. That was done by peppering the Bulls with assists to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen inside. When Chicago corrected to stop it, the Cavs would kick back out to a wide-open shooter, keeping the Bulls constantly moving. Strus played a big part in forcing the Bulls to keep tabs on him, creating wide-open looks for others.

Strus uses his three-point gravity to overcorrect, and in turn, he or his teammates would find clean looks at the basket or elsewhere on the perimeter. Not having that to open games, especially when they count, would be hard for the Cavs to find an offensive rhythm to start the season. It's also a double-whammy since Cleveland wants to get Strus comfortable in Atkinson's offense.

If Strus is sidelined early into the season, things could be rough out of the gates. Cleveland opens its season on the road against the Toronto Raptors. In its first ten contests, it will face the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors. Having Strus for these big-time opponents will be vital—especially when Cleveland wants a top record in the Eastern Conference.

Following Thursday’s home exhibition with central division rival Indiana, the Cavs have an extended break in their game schedule. The next preseason contest is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16 in Detroit. That gives Strus nearly a week to recover while having a chance at building some rhythm before the regular season opener against the Raptors. Hopefully, the time off will allow Strus to recover so his injury doesn't impact the start of the regular season.