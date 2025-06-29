After the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Sam Merrill to a new contract, there seems to be some notions that the team won't retain Ty Jerome this summer, leading to his departure. On top of the Cavs also trading for Lonzo Ball for Isaac Okoro, there's more evidence that the Sixth Man of the Year finalist is likely headed to a new team, with one organization possibly being the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State's interest was mentioned by Zach Lowe on his self-titled show, where he spoke about how head coach Steve Kerr “loved” Jerome when the 27-year-old was with the team from 2022 to 2023 before the guard played for Cleveland. Lowe would also speak on the amount of money the team has for Jerome in a potential pursuit, plus the other players in question, like with Jonathan Kuminga.

“The Warriors, Steve Kerr reportedly loved Ty Jerome, loved him during his brief sojourn with the Warriors,” Lowe said. “They have about $17 million dollars of wiggle room below the tax. $26 million dollars below the first apron. Before, however, you account for Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, and another one of this summer’s free agency main characters, Jonathan Kuminga, boy oh boy is this going to be interesting.”

ClutchPoints' NBA Insider Brett Siegel would report that it also seems unlikely that the Cavs would retain Jerome and had other teams listed besides the Warriors, like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and others.

“Plenty of teams will hold interest in potentially signing Jerome using their full mid-level exception in free agency,” Siegel wrote. “Keep an eye on teams like the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, and Sacramento Kings as potential landing spots for Jerome. These four teams have a key need for backcourt depth.”

Ty Jerome's departure from the Cavaliers is near

With suitors reportedly lining up for the Cavs guard after a productive season, serving as the team's sparkplug off the bench, it does seem inevitable that he will be on another team. Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” would echo the same sentiments that, after the Ball trade and Merrill's new contract, it signals Jerome's departure is coming.

“The Cavaliers are widely expected to re-sign forthcoming free agent Sam Merrill, but the move to acquire Ball is a signal that Cleveland anticipates losing Ty Jerome in free agency,” Fischer wrote.

“Jerome is said to be seeking a deal that starts at the full midlevel exception, which is valued at $14.1 million,” Fischer continued. “Ball’s recent contract extension with the Bulls, which as we’ve pointed out previously was instantly described as soon as it was agreed to in February as a highly tradeable contract, will earn him $20 million over the next two seasons … with his new employers in Cleveland holding a team option for 2026-27.”

It remains to be seen which team ultimately ends up with Jerome, but either way, one team will get a highly effective player.