Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill plans to re-sign with the franchise on a four-year, $38 million deal, according to a report Saturday from ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Cavaliers reached the agreement with Merrill’s agents, Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, ahead of the NBA’s free agency period. The deal keeps Merrill in Cleveland through the 2028-29 season as the franchise looks to maintain continuity following a strong 2024-25 campaign.

Merrill, 29, joined the Cavaliers during the 2022-23 season and has since carved out a reliable role in the team’s rotation. Known for his three-point shooting and off-ball movement, Merrill posted career highs in minutes and appearances last season. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists across 71 games, while playing 19.7 minutes per contest. He shot 40.6% from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Sam Merrill’s deal reinforces Cavs’ backcourt as team reshapes rotation following Lonzo Ball trade

Originally selected with the final pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Merrill never suited up for the franchise. He was traded shortly after to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent his rookie season and was part of the 2021 NBA championship roster. Merrill later had a brief stint with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing with Cleveland.

Since his arrival, Merrill has found a niche within the Cavaliers’ system, particularly as a floor spacer on one of the league’s top offenses. Cleveland led the NBA in scoring last season with 121.9 points per game and ranked near the top in both three-point percentage and makes per game.

The announcement of Merrill’s planned contract extension comes on the same day Cleveland executed a trade with the Chicago Bulls, acquiring veteran guard Lonzo Ball in exchange for forward Isaac Okoro. Merrill’s new deal provides additional clarity for Cleveland’s backcourt depth entering free agency, especially as the team awaits decisions on other role players, including Ty Jerome.

The Cavaliers’ decision to retain Merrill signals confidence in his role moving forward as they aim to build on their 64-win season and address key areas of need after a second-round playoff exit. With Ball arriving and Merrill secured, Cleveland appears committed to refining its guard rotation while maintaining offensive firepower and shooting depth.