The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers return to the friendly confines of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host a familiar foe: the Milwaukee Bucks. Just one game ago, the Cavs defeated the Bucks 114-113, thanks to the heroics of Donovan Mitchell and Isaac Okoro.

Considering Milwaukee is heading into this game 1-5 and dead last in the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have their backs against the wall – especially with Milwaukee wanting to prove that they're still a beast of the East. So, when the game begins, the Cavs should expect their best shot. Here's how Cleveland can maintain control of the game from wire to wire.

The Cavs should expect adjustments from the Bucks for Damian Lillard

In their first matchup, Milwaukee star guard Damian Lillard was a flamethrower to open the game. In the first six minutes of action, Lillard was 4 of 5 from three-point range, and the only miss felt like it was still close to falling. That changed when Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson brought Isaac Okoro to defend Lillard off the bench. Atkinson's move saw Okoro holding Lillard to 1 of 3 on remaining perimeter attempts in the first quarter.

When Okoro defended Lillard, Milwaukee's star guard went 6 of 10 from three-point range. When Okoro wasn't matched against Lillard, the Bucks superstar went 4 of 5 on his perimeter attempts. While Okoro probably doesn't love that Lillard shot at such a high, efficient clip against him, it could be something Milwaukee tries to prevent in this second matchup.

Milwaukee's best strategy for preventing Okoro from disrupting Lillard's flow is to get Okoro into foul trouble. Lillard is a master baiter in drawing fouls, which the Bucks might lean more heavily on. If Milwaukee gets Okoro into foul trouble and it keeps him glued to the bench, then Cleveland could be in for a bad time.

Cleveland's leaning on strength in numbers

The Bucks almost ruined the Cavs' perfect start to the year the first time these teams met. Early into the game, Cleveland fell behind by double-digits. It wasn't until Atkinson called upon key reserves in Okoro and sharpshooter Sam Merrill that the Cavs saw their fortunes change. Merrill connected on three quick three-point attempts. Okoro had ten first-half points and was doing the dirty work to keep Cleveland within striking distance.

The two made an impact throughout the game, drawing numerous offensive fouls and combining for 27 points off the bench. Without Okoro and Merrill, seeing the Cavs crawling back from that early deficit in hostile territory was hard.

That's been a common theme throughout this season, and against Milwaukee, Cleveland could lean on its strength in numbers in Round 2. The Cavs' bench ranks first in offensive and third in net ratings. With Caris LeVert possibly back for Game 2 after missing Game 1 against the Bucks, Cleveland's bench could be a big-time X-factor in this game.

The Cavs are looking to tie franchise history

Cleveland has a chance to start 8-0 for the second time in franchise history. The only other time was in 1976, when Austin Carr and Campy Russell led the team, and oversized collars were the norm. That's right. In nearly 50 years since the 1976-77 season, no Cavs team, even with LeBron James, has even come close. So, against Milwaukee, Cleveland has a chance to do something special.

The Bucks have been putrid record-wise and will have their backs against the wall heading into the matchup. Considering their awful start, they need a win more than anyone in the league. However, this Cavs team continually rolls with the punches and finds ways to win, making their chances of tying the best start in franchise history feel real – especially after getting Antetokoumpo and Lillard’s best shot just days ago.

It’s worth noting that the 1976-77 team lost to the Washington Bullets in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. While the 2024-25 iteration of Cleveland basketball wants to match the start to greatness, it doesn’t want the same result. That’s where there’s a divergence from the 1976-77 squad for this current Cavs team. Although the returns are early, this Cleveland team is a special kind of special that could be playing deep into the playoffs this year.