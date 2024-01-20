Caris LeVert is unlikely to play on Saturday.

Currently riding the NBA's longest active winning streak, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to go for seven in a row against the Atlanta Hawks. For the Cavs, the injury report remains mostly the same, with Darius Garland (jaw fracture surgery), Evan Mobley (knee surgery) and Ty Jerome (ankle) still sidelined. Mobley and Garland have been unavailable for Cleveland since the team ruled both of them out on December 15, 2023 until early into 2024. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't suited up since the team's home-opening loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder in October.

But there are some new faces on the injury report with Emoni Bates (G League assignment) and Isaiah Mobley (G League assignment) are also unavailable for the Cavs. Meanwhile, Caris LeVert (wrist) is considered doubtful after trying to play through the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Caris LeVert unlikely to play

This will be the second game in a row where LeVert has been dealing with this nagging wrist injury. Considering that it hampered his play against Milwaukee, holding him to four points on 1-7 shooting along with three rebounds, four assists and two turnovers, Cleveland holding their star sixth man out against Atlanta might be the right call.

Sure, LeVert hasn't missed a game since December 23rd against the Chicago Bulls and has been strong off the bench in the absence of Garland, averaging 19.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting and 5.3 assists in 28.3 minutes per game over his last eight appearances. But, if LeVert ends up sidelined, Sam Merrill, Georges Niang, and Craig Porter would likely be candidates for increased roles.

On most nights, not having LeVert would be a huge blow for the Cavs offensively, especially with Garland not even traveling with Cleveland on this ten-day, four-game road trip. But, considering how hapless the Hawks are defensively, an offensive attack spearheaded by Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus and Jarrett Allen should be more than enough to take care of business, giving the Cavs their seventh win in a row.

Hawks could be without Trae Young

Besides, this matchup with Cleveland will be the second game in a back to back for Atlanta, who barely scratched out a win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young will be considered a game-time decision due to a non-COVID related illness. Meanwhile, Mouhamed Gueye (right low back stress fracture), De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation), Vit Krejci (left shoulder subluxation), and Wesley Matthews (right calf strain) are all out for Atlanta.

Not having Young on the floor would make things a little more difficult for the Cavs, considering he's the weakest link defensively for the Hawks. But, Young being sidelined would also hurt things for Atlanta, who doesn't have a ton of firepower scoring-wise available elsewhere on the court. Sure, Dejounte Murray is a former All-Star and Jalen Johnson and Saddiq Bey aren't players to sneeze at either. But, considering how elite Cleveland has been defensively lately, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will likely scheme up a game plan to turn the screws enough against the Hawks to secure a win.

Getting a win in Atlanta would be a great way to kick off this road trip to Cleveland. Even if LeVert is unavailable, given that Mitchell, Allen and Strus are, it seems probable the Cavs take advantage of a fatigued Hawks squad early and never look back.