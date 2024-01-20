If Dejounte Murray truly is nearing the end of his Hawks stint, then what a way for him to go.

Dejounte Murray remains heavily involved in trade rumors, but that doesn't seem to faze him in the slightest. In fact, it appears as though his potential departure from the Atlanta Hawks has lit a fire underneath him. In consecutive games, Murray, the 2022 NBA All-Star, made two game-winning shots to snatch victory for the Hawks from the jaws of defeat against the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

On Friday night against the Heat, it looked as though Murray simply replicated his game-winning move against the Magic step for step, with the only difference being his more recent go-ahead shot was a three-pointer. It was obvious that the 27-year old guard is confident pulling up for a difficult jump shot going to his left, and why wouldn't he be? After all, the Hawks guard contends that he has the requisite makeup to flourish in such situations.

“For me, I never lack confidence a day in my life. […] I wanted to go home, I wanted to go win it. And you know, I just feel like I'm built for those moments in a humble way,” Murray said in his postgame presser, per Bally Sports: Hawks on Twitter (X).

"I just feel like I'm built for those moments." Dejounte Murray did it again. pic.twitter.com/guMYhQAjFm — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) January 20, 2024

Nonetheless, Dejounte Murray may have taken the responsibility to win the game on consecutive occasions for himself, but he trusts his teammates to make the right play that it would not have mattered who took the shot with the game on the line.

“It was great to have a bunch of guys that believe in me, but they know that I believe in them first. […] I believe in my teammates if it was somebody else taking that shot,” Murray added.

With Trae Young out against the Heat due to illness, the responsibility to get the Hawks across the finish line as victors fell on Dejounte Murray's shoulders, and he has delivered. It also looked as if head coach Quin Snyder has learned from his lesson. Instead of trying to take a timeout, Snyder motioned for Murray to take it all the way, which he did to much success.

If Murray truly is nearing the end of his Hawks stint, then what a way it would be for him to go after nailing two game-winners in the span of three days.