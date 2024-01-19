Hawks rule out Trae Young for the Heat game due to illness.

The Atlanta Hawks are set to take on the Miami Heat on Friday night. However, it sounds like Trae Young will not play after being put on the injury list. For that reason, the superstar point guard is officially ruled out.

Young is currently dealing with an illness but has also suffered shoulder and calf problems as well, according to independent sports writer, Brad Rowland. The Hawks' guard did not travel with the team to Miami and it's unclear if he'll be available for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“Trae Young is out tonight. He did not travel to Miami. (Lauren L. Williams first) Young was previously listed as questionable with illness, and he has also had shoulder and calf issues in recent days. Hawks also have a [back-to-back] against Cleveland tomorrow in Atlanta.”

It's not exactly an ideal situation for a Hawks team fighting to remain relevant in the Eastern Conference. The Heat are a good team, so losing Trae Young to illness won't do Atlanta any favors. Luckily Dejounte Murray is available to carry the workload at point guard.

Although the Hawks have struggled this season, Trae Young has been as good as ever. This season he's averaging 27.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game. That's a ton of production Atlanta will be missing on Friday night. Especially against a Heat team that's making a push for a top four finish in the Eastern Conference.

Hopefully, it's just this game Young misses. Atlanta can't really afford to lose to go on a losing streak and need their best players in the lineup. With that said, hopefully Trae Young makes a speedy recovery from his illness.