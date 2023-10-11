Current CD Projekt staff have created a union after the company's three rounds of layoff, IGN reported.
The studio that created The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 laid off 9% of staff (about 100 people) in July. QA analyst Pawel Myszka and programmer Lev Ki formed the union after the layoffs.
The organization, Polish Gamedev Workers Union, said, “This event created a tremendous amount of stress and insecurity, affecting our mental health and leading to the creation of this union in response. Having a union means having more security, transparency, better protection, and a stronger voice in times of crisis.”
CD Projekt issued a statement to the media website in response to the union's formation, “We have been informed about the intention to form a trade union covering gamedev companies, including our company. We will act in accordance with law and comply with legal obligations that might arise from that situation.”
The layoffs occurred due to the “alignment of the scale and size of the team with the requirements of ongoing projects and the CD Projekt Group strategy,” according to the company. The redundancies were in the development, publishing, and back-office teams. The dismissals are supposed to end in the first quarter of 2024.
Adam Kiciński, CD Projekt's CEO, added in an accompanying statement, “We’ve carefully assessed all teams in the company in terms of their expected contribution to the delivery of our strategy.”
“There's no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year,” he concluded.
CD Projekt recently released Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update. The gamedev company also announced the game's sequel, Project Orion, during their investor day livestream on Monday.