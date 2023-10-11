CD Projekt issued a statement to the media website in response to the union's formation, “We have been informed about the intention to form a trade union covering gamedev companies, including our company. We will act in accordance with law and comply with legal obligations that might arise from that situation.”

The layoffs occurred due to the “alignment of the scale and size of the team with the requirements of ongoing projects and the CD Projekt Group strategy,” according to the company. The redundancies were in the development, publishing, and back-office teams. The dismissals are supposed to end in the first quarter of 2024.

Adam Kiciński, CD Projekt's CEO, added in an accompanying statement, “We’ve carefully assessed all teams in the company in terms of their expected contribution to the delivery of our strategy.”

“There's no easy way to say this, but today we are overstaffed. We have talented people on board who are finishing their tasks and — based on current and expected project needs — we already know we don’t have other opportunities for them in the next year,” he concluded.

CD Projekt recently released Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update. The gamedev company also announced the game's sequel, Project Orion, during their investor day livestream on Monday.