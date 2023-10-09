CD Projekt Red's latest game, Cyberpunk 2077, received a resurgence of players following the release of Phantom Liberty and the 2.0 update. With this update, CDPR has turned its eyes towards the game's sequel, Project Orion, which may have a third-person mode, a feature that was not in Cyberpunk 2077.

The information comes courtesy of CD Project Red themselves, during their recent Investor Day. The livestream focused on the game's recent and only DLC: Phantom Liberty. At a certain part of the stream, questions were asked regarding certain aspects of the game. One certain aspect they asked about in particular was the lack of a third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077. To be specific, they asked whether CD Projekt Red would add a third-person mode toggle in Project Orion. They also asked if the developers regretted not adding on to the first game.

Quest Director for Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko, who will be working on Project Orion, answered the question. He mentioned that “for Orion, we're yet to see” if there will be a third-person mode, or if the game will only be in first-person like the current game. Although this is not definite confirmation, it still means that the option is on the table.

As for whether they regretted only having first-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077, Sasko mentioned that “there are no regrets on our part.”

What we wanted was for Cyberpunk to have its own identity and to be noticeable as this different thing. These days it's YouTube, Twitch, and screenshots that sell games, and this is the way one can use to show that identity and individuality to players. I wanted to say that the first-person perspective is the main characteristics for Cyberpunk and its perception by the players too. It's also noticeably different from The Witcher, and this helped us craft the product identity as such.

Sadly, we will have to wait quite a while before we receive definitive news about Project Orion. CD Projekt Red is currently working on Project Polaris, which is the next Witcher Game. Work on the game, as well as its release, will likely come after.

That's all the information we have so far about the likelihood of a third-person mode in Cyberpunk 2077's sequel. If you are interested, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam or GOG. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.