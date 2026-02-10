As rumors swirl that Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have broken up after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl 60 loss, rapper 50 Cent is adding insult to injury.

50 Cent took to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 9, 2026, the morning after Super Bowl 60, to take a shot at Diggs and Cardi. He posted a picture of them to go along with his caption.

“Can you imagine waking up this morning and you done lost this b***h and the Super Bowl,” he wrote. “I would tell everybody get away from me, have a drink and go back to sleep. LOL [Branson Cognac].”

Did Stefon Diggs and Cardi B break up after Super Bowl 60?

Rumors began swirling that Diggs and Cardi broke up following Super Bowl 60. The duo unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fans quickly realized.

Adding fuel to the fire, Cardi was asked to give Diggs an inspirational message before the Super Bowl. She simply said, “Good luck,” with a smirk.

Of course, it's important to take everything with a grain of salt. Until one of them confirms that they have broken up, it's safe to assume they are still together.

They confirmed their relationship with each other in June 2025. In September, Cardi announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Diggs. She gave birth to their first child together, a boy, in November.

Now, she is getting ready for the start of her second headlining tour, the Little Miss Drama Tour. It will begin on Feb. 11, 2026, and she will perform 35 shows through Apr. 18, 2026.

Diggs and Cardi both have children with other partners. Diggs has two daughters outside of his relationship with Cardi. His second daughter's mother is Aileen Lopera.

Cardi had three children with her ex-husband, Offset. She filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. However, the following day, she announced her third pregnancy with the fellow rapper.