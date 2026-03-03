Five years after taking control of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are trying something neither has done before, per BusinessWire. The club’s co-chairmen will host a live companion broadcast during Wrexham’s March 13 matchup against Swansea City, marking a major milestone in their ownership journey.

The event, titled Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan, will air from the STōK Cae Ras and run alongside the traditional match coverage. The Welsh Derby kicks off at 8:00 PM GMT, with U.S. viewers able to tune in at 4:00 PM EDT. Sky Sports will produce the show, with Paramount+ carrying it in the United States.

In typical Reynolds and Mac fashion, the tone promises to blend humor with raw honesty. The two acknowledged the risk in stepping into a commentator’s seat for the first time. “As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go,” they said, adding that they have never called a sporting event before. They even joked about hoping Sky Sports keeps a bleep button ready.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac land their first-ever live commentary gig on Sky Sports! 🎙️ Don't miss Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan alongside the main Wrexham vs Swansea match coverage from 7pm on 13 March on Sky Sports Football ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/fECaVjHak5 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 3, 2026

A Different Way to Experience Matchday

Article Continues Below

The broadcast will feature real-time reactions and analysis from Reynolds and Mac, joined by Sky Sports presenter David Prutton. Organizers describe it as unscripted and candid, offering fans behind-the-scenes access that mirrors the storytelling style that made Welcome to Wrexham a global success.

Since purchasing the club in February 2021, the Hollywood duo has overseen three consecutive promotions, lifting Wrexham into the EFL Championship for the first time in more than four decades. That rise fueled international interest and turned the club into a cultural story as much as a sporting one.

CEO Michael Williamson said the live show reflects the ownership group’s desire to push boundaries and create new ways for supporters worldwide to connect with the team.

For Reynolds and Mac, the five-year mark represents more than a celebration. It signals another experiment in blending sport and entertainment, this time in real time.