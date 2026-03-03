A video recently surfaced rapper and country singer Post Malone shopping for action figures, picking up one of AEW World Champion MJF.

The Happy Gilmore 2 star was elated by this. He responded to a video of Malone going through action figures on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Greatest world champion in the sport today,” said the AEW World Champion in response. “The only action figure worth buying.”

The Greatest world champion in the sport today. The only action figure worth buying. https://t.co/ADoqDbyKXB — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 2, 2026

In the video, Malone is seen browsing the action figures section of a toy store. Eventually, he finds himself in the AEW section, and he seemingly picks up an MJF figure. While he sifted through others, it remained in his hand.

Whether or not he actually bought the MJF figure is unknown. However, MJF would likely want you to, as he thinks it's the “only action figure worth buying.”

Has Post Malone ever joined MJF in AEW?

While Malone has been to wrestling events, he's more known for going to WWE shows than AEW shows. He famously attended Clash in Paris with Jelly Roll.

Of course, Malone and Jelly embarked on the Big Ass Stadium Tour in 2025. During the time of Clash in Paris, they happened to be a few days away from a show in Nanterre, France.

Jelly has also competed in a WWE match. After losing weight, he teamed up with Randy Orton to take on the team of Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE.

Currently, MJF is the reigning AEW World Champion in his second reign. His first reign was the longest in the promotion's history, holding it for over 400 days.

In addition to his wrestling career, MJF has embarked on other ventures. He appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025, starring in it alongside the likes of Adam Sandler and WWE's Becky Lynch. Coming up, he will appear in Violent Night 2.