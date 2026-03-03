Cam Newton is no stranger to sharing his opinions on love and relationships.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback shared his opinion on the TalkLes Podcast on Friday, February 27, that love should not feel forced or as Newton put it a “hostage” situation.

“I want to be around who want to be around me,” he said. “I like volunteers. I don’t like hostages.”

What's most important to Newton is to have that person genuinely want to be with you because “if you feel like you gotta be there, that ain’t it.”

It also went into his other point on how he feels about committment which he's spoken about in the past. The Heisman Trophy winner has never been married but shared with Bishop T.D. Jakes last year how he feels about marriage.

“You can have a ring with no love, and you can have love with no ring,” he said. “So what are we really doing it for?”

Newton made note to not only look at the positives that happen in relationships but also the hard times. There are also trial and tribulations one could face in a relationship where Newton shared its important to see how that person reacts.

“You don’t really know a person until adversity hits,” he continued. “You don’t realize that until the fight is happening.”

Article Continues Below

Ultimately, these factors will know whether if you're in the right relationship.

“People can love you for what you can offer… that don’t mean they love you for you.”

Is Cam Newton in a relationship?

Newton has often shared how he feels about love, and he is currently in a relationship with Jasmin Brown. The couple shares two children together, and they began dating in 2022. In total, Newton has nine children from previous relationships. He spoke out about the importance of fatherhood and how two of his children are from his former partner's past relationships.

“A daddy isn’t defined as the man who makes the child (not in all instances), but rather a man who extends his hands and time to help with the child’s raising,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram back in 2020. “Blood doesn’t always make you daddy. Being a dad comes from the heart.”