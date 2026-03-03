After years of dating and being together, last year in Aug. 2025, Logan Paul tied knots with Nina Agdal in a lavish wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Often calling it the “best weekend” of his life, Paul recently opened up and shared how much he spent on it.

Spending $4 million on it, Paul recently appeared on the Iced Coffee Hour podcast, where he revealed more. “I spent $4 million on my wedding. So, like, $4 million.” Paul said. He explained that planners initially proposed a $500,000 flower budget, which he negotiated down. “I cut that down. I cut that down. They came to me with like a 500k flower budget. I said ‘Baby girl, what they are flowers. Like, the arc for the for where we were standing was like $50,000.”

Further, suggesting the notion that he paid more because of his identity, Paul noted that he got what he paid for. “Our wedding planners, the Lake wedding planners, are very good. They’re very good. And we got what we paid for. I think you get what you pay for. It was the best three days of my life,” Paul continued.

Article Continues Below

“So, I am not gonna lie to you, before the wedding, when I knew I was dropping $4 million on this, and you know, like, you are paying for experience, but it goes away. That's a sunk cost, $4 million. So this better be the best three days of my life, and genuinely, it was. And I think for a lot of the people there as well.”

Paul and Agdal met each other in 2022 and got engaged in Jul. 2023. The couple also shares a daughter named Esmé Agdal Paul, who was born on Sep. 29, 2024.