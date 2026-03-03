Former AEW and WWE world champion Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger) has signed a new deal with UFC Power Slap. Of course, WWE and UFC are part of TKO Group Holdings, so it marks his quasi-return to the professional wrestling promotion.

Speaking to TMZ Sports' Inside The Ring, Hager revealed that he has signed a six-appearance contract with UFC's Power Slap. He will make his debut during their Apr. 17 show in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the night before WrestleMania 42 begins at Allegiant Stadium.

Hager thinks this will work out since he's been told he has a “very slappable face,” as his ex told him. So, he should have a lot of potential opponents.

“I'm so excited to announce that I've signed with UFC Power Slap,” Hager revealed. “They are doing a show [on] April 17th in Vegas live. That's the Friday before [Wrestle]Mania.

“I'll be competing in that show in the heavyweight division. I've been told I have a very slappable face, so I'm sure the line will be around the corner,” he continued.

Power Slap was founded in 2022 by Dana White, the CEO of UFC. As the title suggests, contestants slap each other in the face. It has become a recognized sport.

Jake Hager's post-WWE career

From 2006 to 2017, Hager was with WWE. During his career, he won the ECW Championship and United States Championship once.

In 2010, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match. He would eventually cash in his contract on Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship. His reign would last 79 days before losing the championship to Rey Mysterio.

After his release in 2017, Hager wrestled on the indies for a few years, including stints in Lucha Underground and Major League Wrestling. He would later become a founding member of AEW in 2019, remaining there until 2024.

He would eventually leave AEW, returning to the independent circuit. Hager announced his retirement from professional wrestling in August 2025. He also competed in MMA before retiring in 2023. However, while he's retired from pro wrestling, he is not leaving combat sports behind with his latest move with Power Slap.