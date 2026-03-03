Jordon Hudson is going viral for her latest Instagram post, where she compared her cheerleading to Tom Brady's NFL career.

“For the record, a 24 y/o flyer is the equivalent of a 42 y/o quarterback,” she captioned the post alongside a photo of the hair clip that read “be old” with a pink bow in the middle.

Hudson also added the hashtags: “#OldDawgNewTricks” and “#GeriatricCheerleaderSociety.”

“Any specific 42 year old quarterbacks?” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another fan commented on Hudson's carefree nature: “I love how you give zero f**** to these clowns that get on here keep living your best life gorgeous, never knew why people get so jelly about who's dating who and what the age Gap is who gives a s***”

While Hudson did not name Brady by name, it seemingly was a reference to Brady with the “42 y/o quarterback” line as he was 42 when he stopped playing for the New England Patriots. Hudson's boyfriend, Bill Belichick, coached Brady for 20 seasons with the Patriots, and they won six Super Bowls together. Hudson and Belichick have been dating since 2023.

Brady would then move on to be the head quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He played his last season in 2023 after bringing the Buccaneers a Super Bowl win 2021 over the Kansas City Chiefs. He had a short-lived retirement in 2022 but later reversed it in 2023. Brady was 45 when he retired from the league. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Hudson on the other hand was a cheerleader in high school and then later at Bridgewater State University. She recently joined Code Black, a cheerleading team based in Raleigh in North Carolina. It's not a surprise that Hudson joined a cheer team in Raleigh given her experience but it also coincides with Belichick's job as the head football coach at UNC-Chapel Hill.