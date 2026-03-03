One of the most surprising appearances in Taylor Swift's music video for “Opalite” was Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, who makes a brief cameo.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet for the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, Murphy called the experience “amazing.”

“It was amazing — we were all on the sofa together [on The Graham Norton Show], and then she reached out,” Murphy recalled. “And, of course, we all said yeah, and it's good. It's a really sweet, lovely song and video, so I was happy to be involved.”

From the return of ‘Peaky Blinders’ to starring in Taylor Swift’s music video, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐤𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 for Cillian Murphy.

Cillian Murphy's role in Taylor Swift's “Opalite” music video

In October 2025, Swift was on The Graham Norton Show alongside the likes of Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson.

They would all appear in the music video for “Opalite.” Murphy was billed as the “Opalite spokesperson & ad voiceover” in the credits. It's not a major on-camera role, but he was still a crucial part of the music video.

Anytime Murphy is in a project, it gains some prestige, as he is coming off his first Oscar nomination and win at the 2024 ceremony. He won Best Actor for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

Currently, Murphy is promoting Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Earlier in the year, he was seen in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Murphy also recently starred in Steve for Netflix, which is based on the novella Shy.

Swift wrote and directed the music video. It was released on YouTube on Feb. 8, 2026, which happened to be Super Bowl Sunday. The track was released a few weeks earlier on Jan. 12 as the second single from her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

When Swift was last on The Graham Norton Show, she was promoting The Life of a Showgirl. The album was released on Oct. 3, 2025. The first single, “The Fate of Ophelia,” was released on the same day as the album.