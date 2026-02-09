Shortly after the New England Patriots' loss in Super Bowl 60 to the Seattle Seahawks, rumors began to swirl about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship.

The Patriots suffered a devastating 29-13 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8, but it could be a different kind of loss that Diggs is suffering. Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, online rumors began to spread about the Patriots' wide receiver and his Grammy-winning girlfriend. Fans noticed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, which has been an indicator that a high-profile relationship is over.

Additionally, a post of Cardi B by ESPN went viral, where she was asked to give Diggs an inspirational message, and she said, “Good luck,” with a smirk.

“Oh she saw that video with Marco asking him questions,” one fan responded, seemingly rreferring to Diggs' interview with the internet personality asking the NFL star when he was going to propose to Cardi.

“Stef what you do?” another fan asked.

“That was a “Be Careful with me” type of Good Luck” a fan wrote referring to the rapper's 2018 song.

“Me beefing with my man but I gotta keep it professional,” a fan responded.

Cardi no Diggs has commented on the rumors so fans will just have to wait and see.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship

Cardi and Diggs began fueling dating rumors in the fall of 2024 and in the summer of 2025 they confirmed their romance. After their June Instagram post, they would then welcome a baby in November 2025. She announced the birth of their son on Instagram as she prepared for her next chapter.

“Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it,” Cardi wrote on Instagram alongside a video her wearing an all-black outfit as she walked down the hallway. “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right,” she said, referencing her first arena tour that is beginning this month. “There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!”