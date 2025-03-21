A week after Alabama Barker went public with her ex-boyfriend she claims he cheated on her. Barker, who is the daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and former model Shanna Moakler, teased that she and UCLA football player Scooter Jackson and her were dating.

In a since-deleted TikTok of her and Jackson which was reposted on The Shade Room, the aspiring rapper commented, “& next time tell ucla not to cheat,” she commented seemingly referring to Jackson as the school he attends for football. Jackson recently transferred to UCLA from Utah Tech and is a sophomore.

The comments reacted to the split with many claiming they didn't know the two were dating or that they were only together for a short amount of time.

“Cheat ??, yall was together for 2-3 business days and then you replaced him with 24 hours,” one user wrote.

Another user commented on the Instagram posts slamming Travis Barker and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, whom tied the knot in 2022.

“So in the barker house they don’t allow gluten, sugar, or meat. But they do allow they 18yr old daughter to be going to adult parties and bring over random dudes and post up on the internet grabbing up on eachother. Hmmm okay,” the user reacted.

“I wish she would take an internet break. She’s going to look back and regret this mess being played out for the world,” another user wrote.

Another user quoted Bhad Bhabie lyrics who the two girls have had a back-and-forth on the internet for months, “‘D*mn, Alabama! You a tramp, Alabama!' -Bhad Bhabie,” the fan wrote referencing Bhabie's diss track “Ms. Whitman.”

In the following post by The Shade Room Teens, it showed a video of Barker dancing with another man but she cleared up any rumors this time on the nature of their relationship.

“Before you start! That's my friend,” she commented.

Bhad Bhabie Vs. Alabama Barker

Another reason why Barker has been making headlines is because of her ongoing feud with Bhabie. The “Gucci Flip Flops” rapper claims that Barker hooked up with her boyfriend Le Vaughn (LV). The two have been going back-and-forth with social media posts and diss tracks. So far, Bhabie has released “Over Cooked,” “Ms. Whitman,” and the most recent was “OG Crashout.” As for Alabama, she has only one released track called, “Cry Bhabie.”

Besides the disses in the songs, the two have taken their feud to the internet. Bhabie clapped back at Barker when she mentioned her child in an unreleased song.

“Eighteen years later, you gon' see, lil’ Kali / He was f—ing for a bag, now you here, lil’ Kali,” Alabama rapped.

Bhabie wasted no time telling Barker how she felt about Barker mentioning her child.

“Who told this h** to talk about my kid?” Bhabie asked. “You thought that was good idea? That wasn’t ‘hard’ like you thought it was gonna b the whole internet on your a** now slow a** h** when I see you you better run.”

Bhabie welcomed her daughter Kali Love whom she welcomed with LV back in March 2024.