Just days after a terrifying car accident left Alijah Arenas in a medically induced coma, the five-star basketball recruit is already out of the hospital, per TMZ. The 18-year-old USC commit, who was trapped in a burning Tesla Cybertruck last Thursday, is now recovering under close watch, surrounded by loved ones.

According to a statement from the Arenas and Govan families, Arenas suffered from extreme smoke inhalation and elevated carbon dioxide levels after briefly being stuck inside the engulfed vehicle. The teen was intubated as doctors worked urgently to stabilize him. In video footage obtained by TMZ, Arenas was seen being pulled from the wreck and rolling in a water-filled street as a nearby fire hydrant spewed water. The accident was horrifying, but the news of his release marks a huge sigh of relief for fans, family, and the basketball community alike.

A long road ahead

Despite the positive update, the Arenas family made it clear that the road to full recovery will be a marathon, not a sprint. “While his journey to full recovery is just beginning, his spirit remains strong,” the family shared in their joint statement. They emphasized their gratitude and determination, noting that Alijah remains “resilient and in high spirits.”

The USC-bound guard has yet to address the incident publicly, and his basketball status for the upcoming college season remains unknown. For now, the focus is solely on his health. With his immense potential and unwavering support system, there’s hope that he’ll return stronger.

Alijah Arenas, son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, reclassified earlier this year from the class of 2026 to 2025. He quickly rose up the ranks, averaging 31.8 points per game on nearly 55 percent shooting for Chatsworth High School. Ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 3 among shooting guards by On3, his on-court talent is undeniable.

But right now, it’s not about rankings or stat lines. It’s about life. And thankfully, Alijah still has his.