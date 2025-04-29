Luckily, it appears five-star USC commit Alijah Arenas is okay after his Cybertruck crash, as he is on the “long road” to recovery.

TMZ Sports reports Arenas is walking and talking just days after his scary accident. A representative for the Arenas and Govans families told the outlet that he is making progress. However, it will be a while before he makes a full recovery.

“Although Alijah has shown significant improvement following the traumatic experience, he still has a long road to full recovery due to severe smoke inhalation,” the representative said. “He was able to walk on his own and speak with his mother, Laura Govan, and his father, Gilbert Arenas, by his side.

“Alijah remains hospitalized under close observation, with additional testing still underway. The families continue to ask for privacy and ongoing prayers during this critical time,” they continued.

It sounds like Arenas inhaled a lot of smoke while he was still near the burning Cybertruck. Footage of the aftermath of the crash showed him lying on the ground after being pulled out of the vehicle. Hopefully, his recovery will continue to go smoothly.

On Thursday, April 24, 2025, Alijah Arenas got into a crash around 5:00 am in a Cybertruck. He crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree, and the vehicle was enflamed soon enough. TMZ Sports notes that police believe that speed was “the likely reason for the crash.”

He was hospitalized shortly after the crash when neighbors saw the accident. The Arenas and Govan families are “deeply grateful” for everyone's “outpouring of love and support.”

Arenas is hoping to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional basketball player. He was a five-star basketball recruit coming of high school, and he committed to play for the USC Trojans. He is still in high school this year at Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California. Arenas is set to join USC in 2026.

Arenas has received a lot of attention before stepping foot on a college basketball court. He reportedly got a sponsorship deal from Adidas, and.

His father, Gilbert Arenas, played in the NBA for a dozen years. He played for the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies. He was a three-time NBA All-Star and was once an All-NBA Second Team player (in 2007). Arenas was also named All-NBA Third Team twice.

Since his retirement, he has dipped his toe into broadcasting. He is one of the regular co-hosts of Shannon Sharpe's Nightcap podcast.