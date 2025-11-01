Jaylen Brown’s viral Twitch stream just turned into a full-blown business opportunity. The Boston Celtics star, known for his fearlessness on the court, is now catching attention from hair restoration professionals after admitting he might need a little help up top, per TMZ.

During a recent stream, Brown laughed about his receding hairline and mentioned the idea of traveling to Turkey for a transplant. The comment quickly spread online, and now some of the biggest names in the industry are lining up to help.

Jaylen Brown Flooded With Hair Transplant Offers, Let Us Help You!

Dr. Christine Shaver of Bernstein Medical told TMZ Sports she’d be “delighted” to handle Brown’s treatment, noting her Boston roots and Celtics fandom made the opportunity even more special. Shaver added that Brown might not even need to go under the knife, suggesting a scalp micropigmentation (SMP) procedure instead. “He could benefit from SMP and keep things looking natural,” she said, adding that she’d make room for him right away despite the NBA season.

Bosley, the global hair restoration giant with more than half a million successful procedures, joined in too. Andrew Spivak, the company’s Senior VP of Marketing, said they’d love to help the Celtics guard restore his confidence. “We offer a permanent solution,” Spivak said. “We can help him keep the hair he has and grow more where he needs it most.”

Even Estenove, a Turkish clinic known for its celebrity clientele, extended an invitation. “Jaylen is a leader on and off the court, and we’re honored to support him,” said Ozge Abadan from Estenove.

If LeBron James doesn’t return Brown’s call, he clearly has a long list of other options ready to step in.

Celtics Survive Close Battle in Philly

While Brown’s hairline became a trending topic, his game spoke volumes in Boston’s narrow 109–108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics nearly blew a 24-point first-half lead before closing strong to secure the win in their NBA Cup opener.

Brown led the charge with 32 points on 13-of-19 shooting, pacing a balanced performance that included key contributions from Payton Pritchard, Anfernee Simons, and Hugo González, NBCSports reports. Boston’s resilience down the stretch kept Philadelphia from stealing the game despite a late push.

It wasn’t the cleanest finish, but Brown and the Celtics walked out with what mattered most: a win. And after a week of hair jokes and viral clips, the victory was the perfect way to cap things off.