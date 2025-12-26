Retirement rumors are running rampant, and the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Denver Broncos could be Travis Kelce's last game at Arrowhead Stadium. Will Taylor Swift be in attendance tonight in support of her fiancé?

All signs are pointing to yes, given what could be a significant game in Kelce's career. Following the Chiefs' 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs are out of playoff contention for the first time in a decade. After the Dec. 14 game, Kelce refused to talk to the media, which many fans were in an uproar about. Players are required to be available for media in the locker room or at a podium once during the day following each game. The NFL has fined players in the past for skipping out on speaking to media but Kelce was not fined.

According to The Athletic's Jesse Newell, Kelce responded to the media, “It's not the time. I'll catch you guys during the week.”

This is the second week in which Kelce has denied media access to him. He also failed to speak to media following the Chiefs' 20-10 defeat to the Texans.

While he hasn't spoken to media, he has spoken on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce about how he's been feeling since the back-to-back losses.

“You put in all this … work and hope that it pays off,” Kelce said on the episode of New Heights following the Houston loss. “And right now, it's just for whatever … reason, man, it's little things. I feel like I've always had the answers in years past.

“This year I just can't find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals…

“It's just not coming together like it has before,” he concluded.

Will Taylor Swift join the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium?

Given how important this game could be to Kelce and that it's held at Arrowhead Stadium it is likely that she could make an appearance. In addition to the retirement rumors swirling now that the Chiefs are out of the playoffs, Kelce's two-year, $34.25 million contract extension ends this season where the tight end will have to make a decision early next year.

The Chiefs take on the Broncos at 8:15 p.m. on NBC and Prime Video.