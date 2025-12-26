Deion Sanders made it clear his intentions with Karrueche Tran from the beginning.

According to Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, when he met the actress, he was introduced to her as his “stepmom.”

“I remember when I first met Karrueche, dad said, ‘Say hello to your stepmom!'” Shilo joked.

The former NFL player shared that he wants to interview them to dig deeper in their relationship. He also wants some answers to some personal questions that he already has in mind.

“I want to ask her, ‘What did you initially think about my dad's toes whenever you first met him and seen them?” Shilo asked, referring to Deion's 2021 operation when he had two toes amputated due to blood clots.

Deion Sanders and Karrueche Tran support Shedeur Sanders

Deion and Karrueche have still not officially confirmed their romance but the two started sparking dating rumors earlier this year. In February, the entrepreneur and two-time Super Bowl player were seen leaving a restaurant together holding hands and were under the radar for awhile until Deion had to undergo surgery for bladder cancer. A video went viral of Karrueche by his bed side in support of Deion as he was wheeled into surgery.

“We are dealing with bladder cancer. He is having his bladder removed,” Tran said as she wiped away her tears in the video. Right before he went in for his operation, Sanders is heard saying that he was “texting the boys.”

Karrueche was by Deion Sanders’ side in the hospital as he underwent surgery to have his bladder removed. pic.twitter.com/1m4vVDw5zN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 28, 2025

Deion has since been ruled “cancer-free” and resumed his role at Colorado after taking time off following his diagnosis.

The rumored couple was spotted at Sunday's game (Dec. 21) to support Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. The Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-20. They were seen on the sidelines while Shedeur was warming up, according to sports reporter Ashly Holder, and later in the suite watching the game.

Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders watch as Shedeur Sanders warms up. pic.twitter.com/IZcdzWkbQA — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 21, 2025

Deion Sanders supporting his son, Shedeur Sanders, alongside Karruche ❤️pic.twitter.com/SKZ9hZW78I — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) December 21, 2025

While they haven't declared to the public that they're a couple, Karrueche opened up about her love life on What's Next with J. Ryan podcast and shared that she was “having fun.”

“If I wasn't having fun, I wouldn't be in it,” she said during the podcast. “I'm at a point in my life like I know what I want. I've dated a lot. I've done a lot. I did this. I did that. Young, old. So, if I wasn't happy and content and feeling good in my situation, I'm not wasting my time. I don't I don't have the time for it. I'd rather be at home. I'm in a good place.”