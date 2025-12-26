Taylor Swift has arrived! The singer has made her way to Arrowhead Stadium to support her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day and tied 13-13 in the fourth quarter. Swift's attendance at the game comes via fan video which spotted the singer entering the stadium. In the video, Swift is wearing an oversized red leather jacket with a black shirt and black pants. She appears to be speaking with someone and smiling before entering the stadium,

Taylor Swift is there. She just pulled up for the Chiefs-Broncos game, Travis Kelce having a game so far 👀 pic.twitter.com/8jAmUWvYVB — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Swift has attended all the home games this season, with the last one being tonight. Retirement rumors for Kelce have been looming since the Chiefs are out of playoff contention — the first time in a decade. Kelce has also opted out to speak to media twice following the Dec. 7 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans and then again on Dec. 14 16-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers which the latter cemented their playoff eligibility.

On top of not being in the playoffs, Kelce's two-year, $34.25 million contract extension ends this season, where the tight end will have to make a decision early next year. While he hasn't spoken to media, he did share how he feels with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their New Heights podcast.

“You put in all this … work and hope that it pays off,” Kelce said on the episode of New Heights following the Houston loss. “And right now, it's just for whatever … reason, man, it's little things. I feel like I've always had the answers in years past.

“This year I just can't find them. I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals…

“It's just not coming together like it has before,” he concluded.