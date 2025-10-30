The Boston Celtics have to live life without Jayson Tatum this season, and so far, it feels like they're managing the best they can. At the same time, they're still trying to enjoy the season, and that's what it looks like Jaylen Brown is doing. For the past week, Brown has gone viral after it looked like his hairline spray rubbed off on OG Anunoby's jersey when they played the New York Knicks.

Days later, Brown went on stream and got a haircut, and in the process, he made a call to LeBron James. During their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, broadcasters made a joke about Brown's hairline after he scored.

“Brown, the spin and the deuce … went flying to the basket like he'll be flying to Turkey at some point this season,” play-by-play announcer Drew Carter said.

After the game, Brown confirmed that he actually did call James on stream.

“It was my birthday, I was feeling great,” Brown said. “I had a Jaylen Brown Day in Boston, which is pretty awesome. I'm not sure how many athletes get the privilege of having their own day. That was my birthday, so it was a pretty good day for me. And then I just wanted to come out next game and respond and get a win.

“Starting out the season 0-3, not ideal. So that was more on my mind than anything, just losing basketball games.”

It's a good thing that James is making a joke out of this situation, and it wouldn't be a surprise if it continued throughout the season. Brown's stream was funny, and the call to James made it even better.

“Code red my n—-, they caught me slipping. I need to know Turkey or no Turkey, and I ain't talking about no cheese sandwich. This some real s— bro, call your lil bro back, put all that s— in the past,” Brown said on James after being sent to voicemail.

Brown also jokingly blamed the city of Boston for the demise of his hairline.

“I blame Boston. 10 years of stress, the media, the championship. Y'all caused this,” Brown said.

Unfortunately for Brown, it probably won't get any better as long as he's in Boston and they have high expectations. At this point, he may just want to start using hair growth oil.