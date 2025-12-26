Donovan Mitchell knows how to score in every way imaginable. Step-back threes, acrobatic finishes, smooth pull-ups, he does it all. Yet on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, Mitchell tapped into a different gear. With Coco Jones sitting courtside, the Cleveland Cavaliers star brought back a part of his game that had stayed dormant for months, per Billboard.

Facing the New York Knicks, Mitchell poured in 34 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists, carrying Cleveland through a tense holiday matchup. The box score told one story, but the dunks told another. Mitchell attacked the rim with force, rising up for emphatic finishes that felt personal, almost intentional. One slam over OG Anunoby sent the Garden into a frenzy and briefly swung momentum toward the Cavs.

Mic’d up during the ESPN broadcast, Mitchell explained the sudden return of his aerial game. “I ain’t dunk in like three months. I only dunk when she here,” he said, a clip later shared by SportsCenter. The moment landed because it felt honest. Jones did not just attend, she inspired.

Love, Energy, and a Different Edge

The Cavaliers ultimately fell 126-124, but the result hardly muted the moment. Long seasons grind players down, and stars often conserve energy. On this night, Mitchell chose expression. The hops returned, the swagger followed, and the crowd noticed.

Mitchell and Jones confirmed their engagement in July 2025 after more than a year together. Months earlier, Jones addressed the relationship publicly during an appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe. She spoke about protecting her personal life while letting her music carry her truth.

That balance showed itself again at MSG. Mitchell did not just play hard, he played free. Some players flip a switch for banners or rivalries. Mitchell flipped his for love, and for one night, the rim paid the price.