Travis Kelce went all out this holiday season, according to a report from The U.S. Sun that details an eye-catching gift spree for his fiancée, Taylor Swift. A source told the outlet that Kelce planned weeks ahead, lining up luxury purchases and winter travel plans meant to celebrate both the season and their relationship.

The insider said the NFL star spent more than $140,000 on high-end items, highlighted by a $90,000 Rolex watch. The source added that Kelce also arranged a ski getaway, hoping to give Swift a cozy winter escape filled with snow, warm drinks, and quiet time together in the mountains.

“He’s looking forward to spending time in the mountains with Taylor,” the source said, describing a trip centered on skiing, relaxing indoors, and enjoying the winter scenery.

A luxury watch leads a winter-inspired gift haul

According to the report, Kelce’s shopping list leaned heavily into Swift’s love of winter and seasonal fashion. The haul reportedly included a Dior handbag, cashmere cardigans, and a Prada wardrobe built for cold-weather style. The centerpiece stood out, a Rolex Sky-Dweller 36 in 18 ct Everose Gold priced at roughly $90,850.

The insider claimed the couple shares a deep interest in watches, often marking milestones with meaningful timepieces. “Giving is one of their favorite things to do,” the source said, adding that Kelce felt excited to see Swift’s reaction when she opens the gifts.

The U.S. Sun also reported that Swift has begun early wedding preparations, including assembling her bridal team. Friends such as Gigi Hadid and Sabrina Gomez reportedly play a role, with plans taking shape for a summer ceremony.

Kelce, meanwhile, appears focused on life beyond football. The outlet suggested the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has begun preparing for the next chapter of his career, with retirement and business ventures on the horizon following the team’s missed postseason.