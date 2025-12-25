Just days after humiliating and defeating Jake Paul in a dominating victory, British boxer Anthony Joshua stunned fans with his new physique.

Shortly after picking up his sixth-round victory, Joshua shared a series of new training images on his Instagram Stories. The boxer flaunted his bulked-up physique at his natural weight of 260 pounds and above. His latest weight is 16.6 pounds more than what he weighed at the Netflix fight against Paul.

“The Watford Warrior” was not allowed to weigh more than 245 pounds during his fight against the influencer on Dec. 19, 2025. Sharing the image on his socials, Joshua joked that his rapid physical transformation was a result of AI.

“Back up to 260lbs. Some will call it AI.”

Anthony Joshua shares a photo and says he's already back up to 260 lbs… just days after cutting down to 243 lbs for the Jake Paul fight

The 36-year-old is now expected to maintain his natural weight before clashing against two heavily speculated opponents, Rico Verhoeven and his longtime rival, Tyson Fury.

Jake Paul admits his biggest regret after losing to Anthony Joshua

Appearing on Logan Paul's ImPaulsive podcast, Jake Paul, with a broken jaw, reflected on his biggest regret after losing to Anthony Joshua.

“I wish I had more than three weeks to prepare,” Paul claimed. “To maybe put on some more muscle to like sit there to hit him, and then I should've gone to altitude to train. That was my biggest mistake.

“It was just mental. It was just like him imposing his will on me and being massive and the big shots landing, and then it pretty much all goes downhill from there.”

Despite Paul holding server during the initial rounds of the fight, Joshua soon picked up momentum and finished the bout after landing the devastating right hand. Throughout the night, “AJ” connected with 48 punches but only received 16 in return. He officially landed three knockdowns in the sixth-round and secured his victory.