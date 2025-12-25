UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan has issued a bone-chilling warning and harsh reality check to Jake Paul days after his crushing defeat at the hands of Anthony Joshua. On Dec. 19, 2025, Paul faced off against Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The match, billed as Judgment Day, saw Paul suffer a sixth-round defeat after taking a devastating right hand from the British fighter. Paul's arrogance suffered a major fall when Joshua was declared the winner, and the former was taken to a hospital. The influencer suffered a broken jaw in two places and is expected to be sidelined for the next few months.

Keeping aside Jake Paul's boxing aspirations, Joe Rogan recently advised the 28-year-old to retire from the sport early. Speaking on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he suggested that a career in combat sports often leads to other major complications, including addiction.

“Don't do this very long because there's a price that you pay that is not worth it,” Rogan said. “And that price is depression, deep depression, a severe brain imbalance that's going to lead you to addiction.

“It leads so many people to impulsive behavior. So many people become gambling addicts, drug addicts, alcoholics after their fighting career.”

Joe Rogan suspects long-term damage after Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua

In the same podcast, Rogan also expressed his concern regarding potential long-term damage to boxers as a result of enduring such powerful blows.

“You could only take so much. And at a certain…like that one that he got from Joshua, say if you have a punch card, you have so many punches that you can get in your life, which I believe you do. I believe it's a certain number. That one was like 10 punches. That was a lot of concussions in that one punch. That was real damage. If someone's breaking your jaw in two places, the inside of your f***ing head, there's a lot of damage going on in there, too.”