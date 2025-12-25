Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns closed out Christmas Day with a personal announcement that quickly caught attention across sports and pop culture. Shortly after the New York Knicks secured a dramatic 126-124 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden, the longtime couple revealed they are engaged after five years together.

The news arrived through a joint Instagram post on Dec. 25, People reports. Towns proposed at Overstory, a rooftop spot overlooking Manhattan. The caption read, “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍.” Woods wore a white fuzzy coat layered over a white dress, while Towns opted for a suede coat with black pants, turning a holiday win into a moment that blended basketball and romance.

The timing stood out. Towns had just finished a high-profile Christmas performance for the Knicks, and the engagement followed hours later, tying one of the league’s marquee days to a major life milestone.

From Friendship to Forever

Woods and Towns built their connection years before romance entered the picture. The two met through mutual friends and formed a close bond that eventually shifted into a relationship in May 2020. They went public later that year, confirming their status on social media.

In a 2021 conversation on Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish, Towns explained that their friendship laid the groundwork for everything that followed. He said the early months of the COVID period forced clarity about whether their relationship would remain platonic or grow into something deeper, and both chose the latter.

Woods has shared similar reflections, noting that dating her best friend created trust and understanding that carried them through both good and difficult moments. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary in May 2024, when Woods even wrote a song titled “Be with You” for Towns.

Now engaged, Woods and Towns step into a new chapter, one shaped by years of friendship, shared growth, and a Christmas Day in New York they will never forget.