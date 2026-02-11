During recent interviews with Kay Adams and Pat McAfee, they asked the Pro Bowl cornerback Cooper DeJean about the Nikki Bella dating rumors.

He was recently interviewed by Exciting Mics and talked about his experiences being interviewed by Adams and McAfee. DeJean was happy with the McAfee interview, specifically because of the $10,000 basketball shot he hit for charity.

As for Adams, he called that an “interesting” experience. While he never specifically mentions the question about Bella, DeJean may have been alluding to it. “Yeah, I was on Kay Adams, too,” he said with a slight laugh.

Coop on being a guest on Pat McAfee and Kay Adams’ shows 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tHVsAKHFRs — Exciting Mics (@excitingmics) February 10, 2026

The interviewer then pointed out how you “never know what's going to be asked,” which DeJean agreed with. He wasn't knocking Adams or her show, but he just rolled with it.

“You never do [know what's going to be asked,” DeJean confessed. “But that's okay. Sometimes, you've just got to go with the flow. That's what I do.”

Kay Adams and Pat McAfee asked Cooper DeJean about the Nikki Bella dating rumors

Article Continues Below

During Super Bowl week, DeJean did plenty of media appearances. When on The Pat McAfee Show, DeJean was asked if he wanted to talk about his “public relationship.” He responded, “I don't think I have a public relationship.”

Adams pushed further in her interview. She brought up Bella's comments from the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW when she said, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby,” to the Philadelphia crowd.

DeJean played coy on the matter. “Who's she talking about?” he asked while Adams read the quote, and further doubling down, “She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody.”

He handled both situations well. The rumors that he is dating Bella have been swirling for months, but they have both seemingly denied them. Shortly after making her comments on RAW, Bella confirmed she's still “single.” DeJean also left a Super Bowl party with a mystery woman who wasn't Bella.