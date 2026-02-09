While rumors have linked Cooper DeJean to Nikki Bella, the two may not be dating after all, as the Philadelphia Eagles star was seen leaving a Super Bowl party with a mystery woman.

The New York Post reported the video of DeJean leaving the Super Bowl party with a woman. The woman was not identified, but they left Sports Illustrated's party, which took place at Cow Palace.

In their report, the Post notes that DeJean was seen with several women at the party. However, “there were not outward signs of affection until they left the festivities.”

Ironically, the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) were both at the same party. It's unknown if they crossed paths with DeJean while there, though. They all recently attended the same Xfinity event, with Brie making drinks with DeJean.

Is Cooper DeJean dating a new woman instead of Nikki Bella?

Rumors that DeJean and Bella are dating have been swirling for months. It all started after Bella posted a picture of herself posing at his locker. This caused a frenzy on the internet, and speculation ran wild.

Recently, both were asked about the rumors. Speculation ramped up after Bella's recent comments during the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW.

When the Bella Twins were delivering a promo, the Philadelphia crowd kept chanting “Coop,” short for “Cooper.” Initially, Bella thought they were booing them before her sister Brie clarified what they were saying.

Bella then replied, leaning into the dating rumors. “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby,” she said to the Philadelphia crowd.

The following day, however, she backtracked on this. She claimed to still be “single” despite what she said. DeJean was similarly asked about the rumors during Super Bowl week. Kay Adams asked him about Bella, whom DeJean described as a “good friend.”

“She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody,” DeJean said in response to Bella's quote from RAW.