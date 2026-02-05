At long last, Cooper DeJean has responded to the dating rumors that have linked him to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in recent interviews.

Speaking with Kay Adams on The Up and Addams Show, DeJean was discussing his hope that the team would bring his teammate, Reed Blankenship, back. Adams then brought up the elephant in the room, asking, “And Nikki Bella?”

DeJean, who was likely expecting at least one question about Bella during his press day (he did ask her, “How'd I know this was gonna come up today with you?”), threw his hand up and sheepishly said, “Alright,” with a chuckle. “Good one,” he added. “I don't know about that.”

“She's saying she got good taste? She could be talking about anybody.” Eagles CB Cooper DeJean responds to rumors about him and wrestler Nikki Bella 👀@cooperdejean | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/bmBrtc42bC — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 4, 2026

He then called her a “good friend,” resulting in Adams bringing up Bella's line from the Feb. 2 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Philadelphia crowd chanted “Coop” at her, and Bella leaned into the rumors, saying, “Can you blame a girl for having good taste? I mean, Pro Bowl, baby.”

The 2025 Pro Bowler played coy, asking, “Who's she talking about?” when Adams was reading the quote. “She's saying she's got good taste? I mean, she could be talking about anybody,” DeJean said, responding to the quote.

DeJean was unafraid to praise Bella, even if he didn't want to confirm the dating rumors. “She's amazing at what she does; she's been doing it for a long time,” he raved.

LMAOOO he’s staying quiet about Nikki Bella😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tKcDFN4ZA1 — Zashy 🇵🇸 (@Zashy120) February 4, 2026

He was also asked about his “public relationship” on The Pat McAfee Show. DeJean responded, “I don't think I have a public relationship.”

Nikki Bella recently downplayed the Cooper DeJean dating rumors

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Bella and asked her about the viral DeJean mention during RAW. However, despite what she said, Bella confirmed that she was still “single” following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.

The interviewer then asked if Bella planned on spending Valentine's Day with DeJean. The WWE Hall of Famer did not respond to the question. Bella did exchange pleasantries before entering her vehicle, though.

So, until Bella or DeJean confirms that they are dating, it's safe to assume they aren't. The rumors began swirling after Bella posted a picture of herself posing at DeJean's locker in December 2025.