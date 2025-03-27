The secret relationship of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump was recently made public by several sources via online outlets. Since the sources revealed the romance between the pair, it forced them to confirm that they are in fact an item. However, this was not part of the five-time Masters champion's plan.

“He knew it would be a huge story when it came out and he didn’t exactly love it,” an insider told the New York Post. “But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid.”

How the information involving Woods and Trump got exposed is a tale as old as time: gossip. The insider shared to Daily Mail that because of the town they live in Florida is extremely hard to keep a secret.

“Benjamin is like a small community and there’s nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other. Frankly, I’m surprised that it was secret for so long,” the source said.

According to the source, Woods is not big on PDA so that was not going to be the reason why their realtionship was outed.

“They just quietly did their thing,” the insider added. “But Tiger isn’t one to get kissy or handsy in public anyway.”

Tiger Woods Announces Relationship To Vanessa Trump

After weeks of speculation, Woods made his relationship with Trump official by posting two photos of the couple on social media.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy to all those close to our hearts,” Woods posted of him and Trump across social media platforms.

Trump shared the post on her Instagram Story.

According to another report by the Daily Mail, the couple are very similar and are private people.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider told the Daily Mail.

Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

Woods “always tried to date girls who just weren’t right for him,” the source says but this time it's different.

“They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values,” the source adds.

The pro golfer made his ex aware of the new relationship before it made headlines. When she was informed of their relationship the former model reportedly responded: “Seriously? A Trump? For real?” Nordegren reportedly reacted to the news per Page Six.

“Tiger knew it was going to get out eventually so he had to make the phone call to Elin before his love life ended up in the newspapers again,” the insider said.

Overall though Nordegren does not have an issue with Vanessa and Woods and wishes them the best.

As for Trump Jr. he also “approves” of Vanessa and Woods' relationship.

“He also knows that his father [President Trump] respects Tiger and how well they get along, so he’s fully supportive,” the insider adds. “Don has obviously dated other people since their split so as long as Tiger treats Vanessa and their kids with respect, he’s good with it.”