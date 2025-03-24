The golf world was busy lauding Viktor Hovland for his win at the Valspar Championship on Sunday night. After three consecutive missed cuts, the promising 27-year-old picked up his seventh win. But the Norwegian star did not have the spotlight for long. Tiger Woods took to social media with one of the most talked-about posts of the year. Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump on Sunday night.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods posted

The Woods-Trump relationship was first reported earlier this month by the New York Post. Sources close to the couple say they are a good match because they have both been in public relationships and are parents.

Trump shares two children with Donald Trump Jr., the son of the current president. Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren have two children of their own, a daughter Sam, and a son Charlie.

This news comes just weeks after Woods tore his Achilles while training. There is no public timetable for his return to competitive golf. He spent this winter playing in the TGL but will not play at Augusta this April.

Fans react to wild Tiger Woods social media post

It is safe to say that golf fans went wild after Woods and Trump confirmed their relationship. Considering Woods' public relationship history and the scandal that shook the sports world in 2008, any relationship news is noteworthy.

@SportsguyJeff could not believe his eyes after seeing the post, “Is this the real Tiger Woods?”

@VampishBeef noted the irony of asking for privacy in a social media post, “Lol a public announcement asking for privacy seems so human.” While that is true, the news had leaked out before the announcement. Getting out in front of this type of relationship before being seen together in public should help their future.

CBS Sports commentator Colt Knost posted, “Tiger let Viktor have the golf world’s attention for about 12 minutes!” Barstool Sports podcaster Trent Ryan said, “Nothing to see here. A very normal post. Find a new slant haters.” And his co-host Frankie Borrelli simply said, “Hell yea.”

Woods and long-time girlfriend Erica Herman broke up in 2022. The golfer has not been in a public relationship since. This news also comes just months after his mother passed away.