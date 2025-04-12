Vanessa Trump is showing up for Tiger Woods amid their romance going public.

Woods posted a photo for his partnership with the Augusta National Golf Club.

“Partnering with Augusta National to serve its surrounding community is truly special,” Woods wrote in an Instagram post. “This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and provide meaningful educational programming while ensuring access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality.”

Trump shared the photo on her Instagram Story according to Daily Mail. She also tagged the foundation in the post.

Tiger Woods Goes Instagram Official With Vanessa Trump

After months of quietly dating and sources leaking information about their romance to outlets, Woods decided to put the rumors to rest and go “Instagram Official” with his new relationship.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!” the golfer captioned a pair of pics of the new couple. “We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

An insider told Daily Mail, the couple are very similar and are private people.

“They have a lot in common. They’ve both gotten used to public scrutiny. They both know how to keep their private life private. They’re both parents,” the insider told the outlet. Another source adds: “They’re a good match; they’re level-headed, they like to avoid drama, they share a lot of the same values.”

Trump shares five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. Woods shares two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

However, Woods was not necessarily trying to go public with their romance at that time an insider told the New York Post.

“He knew it would be a huge story when it came out and he didn’t exactly love it,” a source told the New York Post. “But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid.”

The couple lives 20 minutes from one another but in the same community and the insider shares that the couple were bound to be found out about eventually due to the town not being that large.

“Benjamin is like a small community and there’s nothing that rich people like to do more than gossip about each other. Frankly, I’m surprised that it was secret for so long,” the source said.